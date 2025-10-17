Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,414,000 after acquiring an additional 817,384 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,942,000 after acquiring an additional 424,294 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,823 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 749,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,907,000 after acquiring an additional 319,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CMI opened at $422.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.08. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $440.51.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 955 shares in the company, valued at $384,158.30. This trade represents a 66.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,119 shares of company stock worth $17,674,285. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cummins from $380.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.