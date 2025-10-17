Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in American Express Company $AXP

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 740 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $323.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.66 and a 200-day moving average of $301.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $349.19.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.60.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $5,011,520.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. The trade was a 65.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

