Community Bank N.A. Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,975 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $471.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.72 and a 200 day moving average of $109.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

