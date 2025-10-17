Commons Capital LLC Makes New $797,000 Investment in NewtekOne, Inc. $NEWT

Commons Capital LLC purchased a new position in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Commons Capital LLC owned 0.27% of NewtekOne as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in NewtekOne by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter worth about $1,877,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 27,409 shares in the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne Price Performance

NEWT opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.26. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.88 million. NewtekOne has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley started coverage on NewtekOne in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NewtekOne from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NewtekOne

About NewtekOne

(Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.