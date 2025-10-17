Commons Capital LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June $IJUN

Commons Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Commons Capital LLC owned about 0.49% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 12.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 47.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (IJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting June 1.

