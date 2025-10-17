Commons Capital LLC Invests $322,000 in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM

Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.80 to $13.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.62.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $13.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 23.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.44%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

