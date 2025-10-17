Commons Capital LLC Has $233,000 Position in Vale S.A. $VALE

Commons Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the quarter. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at $148,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 38.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Vale to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $13.70 to $13.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Vale Stock Down 0.5%

Vale stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This represents a yield of 740.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.35%.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.