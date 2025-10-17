Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $11,289,275.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,277 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $11,184,141.38.

On Thursday, October 16th, Matthew Prince sold 107 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.79, for a total value of $23,624.53.

On Thursday, September 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.46, for a total value of $11,862,880.64.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.12, for a total value of $11,373,614.08.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Matthew Prince sold 51,848 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $9,874,970.08.

On Monday, August 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.43, for a total value of $10,499,325.12.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Matthew Prince sold 536 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.84, for a total value of $104,434.24.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $210.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.54 and a 200 day moving average of $177.57. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.60 and a 12 month high of $230.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of -620.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The company had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,495,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,776,000 after buying an additional 658,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,533,000 after buying an additional 270,227 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 33.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,610,000 after buying an additional 786,063 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 34.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after buying an additional 779,819 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $541,462,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $151.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.54.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

