Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Stock Holdings Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,995 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 8,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 32,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.