Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Stake Increased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,043 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $384,806,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $294,793,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,450,000 after purchasing an additional 534,033 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,031,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,151,000 after purchasing an additional 504,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 25.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,395,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after purchasing an additional 488,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.93.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $220.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.37. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.62 and a 1 year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.