Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 654 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,097 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 952.6% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in NIKE by 53.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $66.82 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $84.76. The stock has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.