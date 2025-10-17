Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $73,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,260,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,282,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 125.8% in the second quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.8% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 46.0% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 4,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.71 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $471.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.