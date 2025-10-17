Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,552 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 726.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in PayPal by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

PYPL opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

