Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Sells 21,273 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,273 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants comprises approximately 1.6% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Darden Restaurants worth $23,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 1,157 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $236,837.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,370.40. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,837.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,354.40. This trade represents a 28.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,575 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $187.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.89 and a 52-week high of $228.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 8.90%.The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.