Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,686 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Constellation Brands worth $15,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $139.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands Inc has a one year low of $131.20 and a one year high of $245.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 59.56%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

