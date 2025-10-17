Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 152,665 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $22,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 2.8% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IT. Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 price objective on Gartner in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.20.

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,784. This represents a 25.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $235.87 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

