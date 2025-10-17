Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.81.

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total transaction of $594,584.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,027,469.40. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $281,199.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,850,752.80. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,666,876 shares of company stock valued at $210,819,940. 27.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $122.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

