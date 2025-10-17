9,700 Shares in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – March $MRCP Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – March (BATS:MRCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Separately, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – March in the second quarter worth $850,000.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – March Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of BATS MRCP opened at $31.17 on Friday. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – March has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – March Company Profile

The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – March (MRCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. MRCP was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

