12,000 Shares in ALT5 Sigma Corporation $ALTS Acquired by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

ALTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ALT5 Sigma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ALT5 Sigma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALT5 Sigma has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

In other news, Director David C. Danziger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,000. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALT5 Sigma stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. ALT5 Sigma Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

ALT5 Sigma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates under the Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

