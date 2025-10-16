WJ Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

WJ Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 5.3% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $193.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.89. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

