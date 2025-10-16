Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Hold (C+)” Rating for Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

PUK has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Monday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential Public stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Prudential Public has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Public by 10.1% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,604,000 after acquiring an additional 216,828 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Prudential Public by 8.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Prudential Public by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,308,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,739,000 after acquiring an additional 84,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prudential Public by 30.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Prudential Public by 99.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 819,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 409,517 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

