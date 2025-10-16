Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Hold (C) Rating for North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT)

North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reissued by Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

North European Oil Royality Trust Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:NRT opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 million and a P/E ratio of 9.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. North European Oil Royality Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $5.87.

North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royality Trust had a net margin of 88.33% and a return on equity of 343.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in North European Oil Royality Trust during the second quarter valued at $19,341,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in North European Oil Royality Trust by 57.0% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 44,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in North European Oil Royality Trust by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in North European Oil Royality Trust during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

