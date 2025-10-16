Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Hold (C) Rating for Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reiterated by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of GFF opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. Griffon has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Griffon had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 144.21%. The business had revenue of $613.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Griffon will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voss Capital LP increased its stake in Griffon by 1.3% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Griffon by 52.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,005,000 after purchasing an additional 326,663 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Griffon by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 828,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Griffon in the first quarter valued at $53,994,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Griffon by 7.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 719,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,037,000 after purchasing an additional 51,354 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

