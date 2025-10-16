Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Buy (B-)” Rating for Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b-)” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Melius upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cummins from $380.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Cummins Stock Up 1.6%

CMI stock opened at $423.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $409.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.33. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $440.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cummins news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,925.44. The trade was a 19.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total value of $1,887,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,038.67. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,119 shares of company stock worth $17,674,285. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

