Wealthspan Partners LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,129,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,138 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,597,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67,234 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,519,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 56,534 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,078,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,815,000 after purchasing an additional 257,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 176.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,957,000 after buying an additional 1,231,589 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.8%

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $31.87 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

