Wealthspan Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Wealthspan Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.3% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 228,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 64,432 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $120.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.70. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $122.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

