WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 9,804 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $126.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.95. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%.The firm had revenue of $567.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.62.

Get Our Latest Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.