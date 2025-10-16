WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 5,667 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $194,804,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $141,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,965,000 after buying an additional 745,671 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 355.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,327,000 after buying an additional 420,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,920,000 after buying an additional 355,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.60.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,150,050.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,956.14. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,882.24. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,771 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $136.72 on Thursday. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $170.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

