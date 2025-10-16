WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 14,678 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

