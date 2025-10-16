WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $10.95 Million Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 236,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,946,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
IUSB stock opened at $46.89 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
