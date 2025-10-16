WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $8.92 Million Stake in Nucor Corporation $NUE

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Nucor by 138.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after acquiring an additional 70,581 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 6.6% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,704,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,183,192. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,857,956.14. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,309 shares of company stock worth $4,553,771. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.18 and a 200-day moving average of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.60.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

