Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Sold by Stegner Investment Associates Inc.

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.3% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

