US Bancorp DE Sells 39,145 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 209.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Vipshop by 1,695.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 41.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIPS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NYSE VIPS opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $21.08.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

