US Bancorp DE Sells 1,160 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $73.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.15.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.