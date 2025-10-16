Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 3,198.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Canada upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Uranium Energy from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $7.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 50,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $488,696.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 182,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,119.94. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of UEC stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

Uranium Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

