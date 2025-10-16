Uptick Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,183 The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Uptick Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 500,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $62,055,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 168,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

DIS stock opened at $111.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average is $110.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

