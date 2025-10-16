UBS Group Cuts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $122.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.78.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $87.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

