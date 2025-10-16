Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $225.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.28. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.58.

About Union Pacific



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

