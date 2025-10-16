Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 48.3% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $49.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

