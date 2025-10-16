Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Melius

Melius started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $520.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.03.

TSLA opened at $435.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.53, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,839,824,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,424,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

