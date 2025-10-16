TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,390 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $54,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,413 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,458,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,043,000 after acquiring an additional 718,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,351,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,406,000 after acquiring an additional 687,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,968,000 after acquiring an additional 674,046 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $119.92 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.68.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

