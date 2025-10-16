TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,390 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $54,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,413 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,458,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,043,000 after acquiring an additional 718,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,351,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,406,000 after acquiring an additional 687,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,968,000 after acquiring an additional 674,046 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of KMB stock opened at $119.92 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.68.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Palantir’s New Healthcare Deal Boosts AI and Data Reach
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- GM’s Billion-Dollar Bruise: GM’s Strategic Pivot Makes It a Buy
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Novo Nordisk’s Akero Therapeutics Buy Targets Eli Lilly’s Lead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.