TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,651,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,680 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.14% of Kenvue worth $55,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Kenvue by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Kenvue by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KVUE. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 112.16%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

