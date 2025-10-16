Synaptogenix (TAOX) and Its Rivals Critical Review

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX – Get Free Report) is one of 451 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Synaptogenix to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Synaptogenix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Synaptogenix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Synaptogenix and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptogenix 1 0 0 0 1.00 Synaptogenix Competitors 4783 9955 15975 367 2.38

Profitability

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 87.36%. Given Synaptogenix’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synaptogenix has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Synaptogenix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptogenix N/A -277.76% -150.79% Synaptogenix Competitors -2,625.49% -359.63% -43.39%

Volatility and Risk

Synaptogenix has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptogenix’s peers have a beta of 10.31, suggesting that their average share price is 931% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synaptogenix and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptogenix N/A -$12.77 million -0.46 Synaptogenix Competitors $437.67 million -$68.90 million -8.92

Synaptogenix’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Synaptogenix. Synaptogenix is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Synaptogenix peers beat Synaptogenix on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease. Synaptogenix, Inc. has licensing agreements with Stanford University; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

