Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Has $3.23 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $206.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $209.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

