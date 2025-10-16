Stableford Capital II LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,807 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 418.6% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 363 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Melius Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.78.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE COP opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $115.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

