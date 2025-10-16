SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Sold by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $46.98 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

