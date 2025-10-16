Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV Stock Position Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 122.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,787 shares of the airline’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the airline to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sarah Feinberg acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $45,015.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,012.29. This trade represents a 11.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $100,450.35. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 23,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,029.32. This trade represents a 16.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

