Sincerus Advisory LLC Sells 205 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

Sincerus Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Sincerus Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,546,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,164,000 after buying an additional 217,702 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 816,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,518,000 after acquiring an additional 198,676 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 529,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 398,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after acquiring an additional 60,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 341,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,123 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VSGX opened at $69.91 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.