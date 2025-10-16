Sincerus Advisory LLC Acquires 1,170 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

Sincerus Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Sincerus Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 508.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.7%

IGF opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $62.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.