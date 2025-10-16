Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Purchased by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,036 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 10.0% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $31,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,129,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,706 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,724 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,539,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,196,000 after acquiring an additional 113,330 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.78 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

